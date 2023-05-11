Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Debuts on the French Charts - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2023, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in second place.

Dead Island 2 (PS5) fell to third place in its second week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place. FIFA 23 (PS5) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 Dead Island 2 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bris. U Deluxe Minecraft legends Deluxe Edition PC Star Wars Jedi: Survivor X-Place 12 Minecraft

