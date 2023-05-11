Cyber Citizen Shockman Launches Next Week for Consoles - News

Ratalaika Games has partnered with Masaya Games and Shinyuden to release the retro arcade action platformer, Cyber Citizen Shockman, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 19 for $5.99 / £5.99 / €5.99.

The game first released for the PC Engine in Japan in March 1989. It has been released in Japan on the Wii, Wii U, PlayStation 3, PSP, and PlayStation Vita. This is the first time the game will be released outside of Japan.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cyber Citizen Shockman is a retro arcade action platformer starring two characters (boy and girl). With a number of improvements, it captures the excitement and appeal that made it a genre favourite.

Cyber Citizen Shockman marks the beginning of the release of the entire Shockman series of titles that will be presented to retro game fans over the year for the first time which will be available for home consoles (except Shockman 2), which is the only one that was ever officially released.

Story

Cyber Citizen Shockman is the story of two Japanese school kids named Tasuke and Kyapiko, who are in fact androids built by a mad scientist known only as Doc, who built Tasuke and Kyapiko with the ability to morph into armoured superheroes known as Shockman. Their plight is to battle the evil forces of Dark Skull. Doc’s first attempt at a cybernetic organism who went rogue and established a gang of goons called the Skull Force. The Skull Force is trying to take over the city and have captured civilians in various locations. As Shockman, you must take back the city, one building at a time, rescue the hostages, and defeat Dark Skull and his gang.

The premise of what Cyber Citizen Shockman offers is a fairly straightforward, hack and slash experience as you fight through 18 stages, collecting rewards—healing, gold, etc. before you face the obligatory boss in the guise of a mecca or three headed dragon. As you progress, more powerful rewards and upgrades will be presented to you and a challenging experience with fluid movement and precise actions is well presented!

Action platformer starring two characters (boy and girl), and 18 exciting platforming stages with multiple routes to explore.

A plethora of upgrades to unlock.

Added image gallery from handmade scans.

Rewind / fast-forward functions.

Brand new English translation, plus old Japanese original.

Complete English and Japanese user interface!

Save states.

CRT filter.

Suu Urabe, famous mangaka, created the character design and the main illustrations of the game.

