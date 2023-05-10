Mortal Kombat 12 Reveal Appears Imminent - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have published a teaser video on the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel called "It Is Almost Time." The video appears to be hinting the next Mortal Kombat will be revealed soon.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in March did reveal Mortal Kombat 12 is set to launch this year.

"There’s lots more to come, including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, games also set for release this year with ambitious launch projections," said Zaslav at the time.

Jonathan Andersen, a senior production manager at NetherRealm Studios, appeared to have leaked the game in January.

He posted a tweet that was quickly deleted featuring artwork and prints on his desk. However, there were also two monitors from his PC visible. There is a file on one of the monitors called "MK12_Mast" leading some to speculate MK12 stands for Mortal Kombat 12.

