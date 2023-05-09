Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Launches August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Leonardo Interactive and developer Invader Studios announced Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 30.

The story-driven survival horror game will also release for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

"We’re excited to be so close to completing the years-long work," said Leonardo Interactive founder Leonardo Caltagirone. "The worthy heir to the first chapter is coming out, and we can’t wait to show you the clear improvements."

Read details on the game below:

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle cast players as special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of the H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search) unit. Reyes’ mission seems simple: enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. But who knows what dangers await her?

Entering the Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle demo, players will experience both the first steps into the game story, having a detailed look at the game’s mechanics and graphics and the combat model, with the possibility to try out most of the in-game weapons such as the liquid nitrogen-enhanced Frost Grip.

The demo will also allow players to provide feedback and suggestions to the developers, which will be considered for the final version of the game together with the final fine-tuning. In a massive effort to meet & match the high expectations of the community and lovers of the franchise, Leonardo Interactive decided to move to August the final game release.

