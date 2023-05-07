By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is a PS5 Exclusive, Might be Announced at PlayStation Showcase

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,915 Views

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has been rumored for a couple of years and a new rumor has popped up related to the remake.

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker on the XboxEra Podcast claims he heard the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake might be announced at an upcoming PlayStation showcase and it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden has corroborated what Baker stated saying he has "heard similar about Metal Gear exclusivity for PlayStation." He also claims Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania."

It has been confirmed the remake of Silent Hill 2 is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, with it also launching on PC. It will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months.

A PlayStation Showcase has been rumored to take place before Summer Game Fest, which is set to take place on June 8.

As always this should be treated with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

V-r0cK (2 hours ago)

MGS3 is hands down my favorite in the series. I would be so excited if they did remake this game!!

  • +6
Machina (1 hour ago)

Do MGS1 first :(

  • +3
Doctor_MG (3 minutes ago)

MGS3 is my favorite and was my first Metal Gear game. Would love a remake. Though not fond of the exclusivity tied to it. Hopefully it's just timed

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz (6 minutes ago)

Jez is a imbecile, he knows nothing but it might be teue because ita not the first time we heard this

  • 0
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

I'm not really a fan of moneyhatting, but if that was the only way to get Konami off their butts so be it. Hopefully Xbox and Nintendo gets love as well, and Konami finds enough success to keep making new games in their old franchises.

  • 0
Drakrami rapsuperstar31 (1 hour ago)

Konami probably aren't capable of getting any good games off the ground by themselves. Sony's obviously helping with developing, money and will be there to oversee the development, which means good games.

  • 0
UnderwaterFunktown (3 hours ago)

It would be a pretty weird move to remake 3 specifically. MGS1 might have been remade before but Twin Snakes is as old as MGS3 and what about 2? I guess maybe it's because 3 is the first chronologically? But the games still make most sense to play in order, so it would be a pretty iffy reason.

  • 0
Besko UnderwaterFunktown (2 hours ago)

Maybe it`s a lead up to the remakes of the Zanzibar incident (Metal Gear 1 and then Metal Gear 2 afterwards).

  • +1
Manlytears Besko (40 minutes ago)

One can dream. Metal Gera 1-2 remade, solid snake vs "V"Bigboss

  • 0
Zkuq UnderwaterFunktown (1 hour ago)

It's the most liked game of the series, I'd say, so that's probably why. Beyond that, it doesn't necessarily make much sense, but that's probably a huge factor.

  • +1
SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

"his source said he thinks* this confuses me

  • 0
VAMatt SKMBlake (2 hours ago)

It's a weak rumor, is how I interpret that.

  • 0
Leynos (1 hour ago)

Sony can fuck off with Castlevania. It was never a Sony centric series ffs

  • -1
Johnd (3 hours ago)

Bring it on!
All these remakes originally landed on playstation and playstation 2 first anyway!

  • -3
gtotheunit91 Johnd (3 hours ago)

What does that matter? Star Wars KOTOR was an Xbox exclusive, now that’s flipped over for the remake.

This is just a business deal rather than some sort of historical loyalty. Otherwise Resident Evil 4 Remake would’ve been a timed Switch exclusive lol

  • +7
SKMBlake gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

The remake will be named ROTOK ?

  • -5
Johnd gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Ya Kotor was lying dormant for 20 years. Xbox could have tried do something there. Too busy looking for quick fix buyouts.

  • -3
chakkra (2 hours ago)

Microsoft really needs to open up their wallets; especially now that the ABK deal has been blocked. This is no time to be holding back, they absolutely CAN outbid Sony on every single exclusivity deal that is out there.

  • -8
Vengeance1138 chakkra (2 hours ago)

MS isn't interested in making deals for great games or making them themselves. That much was confirmed by Phil. MS will never even try to outbid Sony.

  • +1
chakkra Vengeance1138 (2 hours ago)

Considering that this year they have already released two games with a higher score than many of the "GOTY" nominees of the past, I guess you just see want you want to see.

  • -1
JRPGfan chakkra (2 hours ago)

You mean Hi-Fi rush & Age of Empires II remastered? One is a AA rythem game (niche) and the other is a PC strategy game. These arn't mainstream big attention gathering AAA games.

  • +3
chakkra JRPGfan (2 hours ago)

Really? And how many of those have you gotten in the last 6 months? I guess you must be re-playing your last "mainstream big attention gathering AAA game" on a loop then.

  • 0
Johnd chakkra (1 hour ago)

Hi-fi rush feels like middle of the road dreamcast game. I suppose if your starved of games and cant afford to buy and own games it will do. Plenty of better games this year. Deadspace, resident evil 4, hogwarts legacy, jedi survivor, horizon dlc etc.

  • -4
Libara Johnd (1 hour ago)

Hi-fi Rush is better than all those games you mentioned though.

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz Libara (7 minutes ago)

It will be goty

  • -1
Bandorr JRPGfan (2 hours ago)

I had to look up AOE 2 Remastered. It's a port of a game that came out 4 years ago. With less than 20 reviews. So no wonder I didn't know it had come out.

Hi-rush is impressive for a out of no where shadow dropped game. Will be interesting to see if it is at any of the game awards. Probably over-shadowed or forgotten about by the end of the year.

  • -1
chakkra Bandorr (2 hours ago)

You mean on the Geoff Keighley's show? Nah, I bet they will nominate Tchia instead.

  • +3
JRPGfan Vengeance1138 (2 hours ago)

Honestly that part about the competition because of hardware sales, makeing it "hard" on them to get exclusive deals (from the interview).... does make it sound like they dont want to do that. Same with the "great games dont matter" (even if starfield is a11 out of 10). It sounds like they are trying to stay within budget of what Gamepass brings in, and big AAA games, arnt suitable for it.

  • -1
Libara Vengeance1138 (2 hours ago)

Must be weird living outside of reality.

  • +4
twintail chakkra (2 hours ago)

They could outbid Sony, but are they willing to pay the premium for these exclusives to be day 1 on GamePass (which is essentially what MS is doing with all their 3rd party deals)?

The answer is probably not, and likely not something a 3rd party publisher wants for a high profile release.

  • +3
chakkra twintail (2 hours ago)

That is exactly why I said they need to open up their wallets. Up until now they have been really confident about the ABK acquisition. Now that that is off the table, they really need to push harder on the exclusivity front, otherwise this gen might be worse for them when it comes to hardware sales.

  • +1
Bandorr chakkra (2 hours ago)

"they absolutely CAN outbid Sony on every single exclusivity deal that is out there." is what I think about every time someone accuses Sony of Money hatting anything.

If the answer is just money Microsoft can beat that any day, twice on Sunday.

  • -2