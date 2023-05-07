Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is a PS5 Exclusive, Might be Announced at PlayStation Showcase - News

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has been rumored for a couple of years and a new rumor has popped up related to the remake.

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker on the XboxEra Podcast claims he heard the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake might be announced at an upcoming PlayStation showcase and it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden has corroborated what Baker stated saying he has "heard similar about Metal Gear exclusivity for PlayStation." He also claims Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania."

It has been confirmed the remake of Silent Hill 2 is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, with it also launching on PC. It will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months.

A PlayStation Showcase has been rumored to take place before Summer Game Fest, which is set to take place on June 8.

As always this should be treated with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

