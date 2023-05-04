SHADOWMAN: Darque Legacy Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Blowfish Studios has announced SHADOWMAN: Darque Legacy for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game is an original story developed in partnership with comic book publishing and media company Valiant Entertainment, who publishes the Shadowman comics.

For centuries, the Boniface family has carried a dark legacy—the mantle of the Shadowman, walker between worlds, sworn to preserve the veil between life and death. Now, novice Shadowman Jack Boniface is thrust into the path of a growing evil that threatens everything his predecessors fought for. Building upon the decades of Shadowman tales told within Valiant Comics, this new chapter is an original story developed in partnership with Valiant Entertainment.

In SHADOWMAN: Darque Legacy, duel against a horrifying cast of enemies in challenging, visceral combat. Clash with the fanatical Brethren cultists, from hammer-wielding brutes to sorcerous necromancers, and battle truly wretched creatures that have slithered forth from the most desolate depths. Deliver brutal and bloody finishers with a range of Shadowman weapons.

Explore diverse locations – traverse vivid, detailed locations in the Liveside, and wade through their dark reflections in the hellish realm of the Deadside. Shift between realms to solve unique environmental puzzles.

Ascend through an RPG-lite character progression system, upgrading your character to acquire new skills, and become a Shadowman worthy of fear.

Enthralling Narrative – Pulse-pointed horror-action, with enthralling characters and dialogue.

