Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Prequel Comic Announced for Free Comic Book Day

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have announced a collaboration with Marvel to release a prequel comic to the upcoming PlayStation 5 game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The comic is written by Christos Gage, who was a writer on Marvel’s Spider-Man, and illustrated by Ig Guara. Fans in the US in celebration of Free Comic Book Day on May 6 will be able to visit a participating comic book store or download the comic digitally on the Marvel Unlimited app or Marvel.com.

"When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic," said Insomniac Games narrative director Jon Paquette via PlayStation Blog.

"But we kept coming back to the same core premise—What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn’t understand? Additionally, we wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ’s journalism career going?

"In this story, their lives collide as Peter, Miles, and MJ attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other. They keep coming back to one of the main themes of the comic: is magic real? Because in this action-packed issue, a beloved Super Villain makes their first appearance in our universe and appears to have supernatural abilities that defy mere webs and fists: none other than The Hood!"

