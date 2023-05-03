Tchia Tops 1 Million Players in 6 Weeks, Physical Edition Arrives July 18 - Sales

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Awaceb announced the Open-world island adventure game, Tchia, has surpassed one million players in six weeks.

The game released on March 21 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium as a Game Catalog title.

The physical edition of Tchia will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 18. It includes the base game, and the cosmetic pack inspired by Kepler Interactive’s family of games. The cosmetic pack allows players to customize their boat, ukulele, glider, and Tchia's outfit with items and looks inspired by Sifu, Scorn, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Cat Quest.

Tchia puts players in the shoes of a young adventurer, Tchia, who ventures out to save her father from the grips of the archipelago’s tyrannical ruler, Meavora. With an army of mindless minions to face down called the Maano, players will have to use their creativity as well as some mystical tools—including soul-jumping and a magical ukulele – to defeat the fabric creatures one and for all.

Along the way, players will immerse themselves in a world inspired by the small island nation of New Caledonia, from its unique landmarks and biomes to the unique culture of the people who call it home. Praised by critics for its charming physics-based sandbox that begs to be explored and sense of childlike wonder, Tchia offers a breathtaking look at a part of the world many have never seen before.

