Weird West: Definitive Edition Arrives May 8 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios announced Weird West: Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 8. The Definitive Edition will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Weird West first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2022.

The rumors around the cantina are true, Weird West arrives on PS5 and XB Series X/S on May 8 with all the bells and whistles!



Read details on the game below:

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken—a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.

Weird West

Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.

Intertwined Destinies

Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character’s journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Bespoke Experience

Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player’s actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc.

Immersive Sim

Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player’s decisions.

High Stakes

Players are faced with brutal choices and consequence that can’t be undone—including death.

