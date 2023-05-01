Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch Improves Performance and Fixes Bugs on All Platforms - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have released a patch for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow.

The patch improves the performance, fixes a number of bugs, fixes crashes tied to skipping cinematics, and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/XrjbdDQUp6 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 1, 2023

Read the patch notes below:

5/1 – PC Patch

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

5/2 – PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

The PC version of the game has already received the fixes coming to console on 5/2.

