Sony Forecasts PS5 to Ship 25 Million Units This Fiscal Year - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its earnings report announced it shipped 6.3 million PlayStation 5 units from January to March 2023 for a total of 19.1 million units shipped for the PS5 for the 2022 fiscal year.

The forecast for the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, is 25 million units for the PS5. This would easily be a new record for a PlayStation console in a fiscal year.

The previous record was set by the original PlayStation with 22.6 million units in fiscal year 1998 . The PS2 had a peak of 22 million units in fiscal year 2002 , the PS3 had a peak of 14.4 million in fiscal year 2010, and the PS4 had a peak of 20 million units in fiscal year 2016.

If Sony is able to hit its forecast for the 2023 fiscal year it would bring lifetime shipment figures for the PS5 to 63.4 million units at the end of March 2024. This would be 3.2 million units above where the PlayStation 4 was during the same amount of time.

