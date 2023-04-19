Blasphemous II Launches Late Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen announced Blasphemous II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam in late Summer 2023.

The second scripture in the Blasphemous series portends the return of The Penitent One, with a story that continues from the free “Wounds of Eventide” downloadable content for the original game, where The Heart in the sky heralded the return of The Miracle and foretold the birth of a new miracle child.

Awakened in a strange new land, and displaced from his final resting place, The Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection, with no other option than to explore this perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets.

Hordes of grotesque enemies stand in your way, awaiting final judgement by the brutal hand of the Penitent One, with titanic twisted bosses also lurking in the darkness, waiting for their chance to return you to the grave from whence you came.

Taking them down won’t be easy, but with Blasphemous II offering more chances to customize and improve your skill set, along with several new unique weapons to wield with righteous zeal and unending fury, victory might just be within grasp.

Ultimately, only one thing is certain… penance never ends.

Explore a Fuller Non-Linear world

Having awoken in a strange new land, your journey starts anew in a series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes, oozing Gothic charm and littered with unforgiving traps. How you tackle the labyrinthian world remains at your discretion, there is no wrong turn to be made, only scores to settle

Savage Combat

The Penitent One shows no mercy, and with a series of new weapons offering new moves, brutal executions, and expanded combos, destruction will rain on any that stand in his way

Customize Your Playthrough Your Way

Blasphemous II offers up new ways to play, with the ability to customize and improve your base skillset, alongside several new unique weapons to unleash devastating attacks on enemies

Grand Intense Boss Battles

Hordes of monstrous foes stand between you and your goal; twisted bosses with unique attack patters and sundering abilities will put your skills to the test as you fight to stand triumphant when the dust settles

Explore a Deep New World

A whole new world awaits, bustling with mysterious new NPCs to interact with, some will offer aid, some will ask for it, and others will send you on death defying missions to obtain long forgotten items. With so much to see and do, the stories and myths you encounter will help you unpick the games myriad of secrets, granting you a deeper understanding of this strange new world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

