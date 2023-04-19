Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Launches July 12 for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, and Netflix - News

Publisher MWM Interactive and developer Night School Studio announced Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Netflix on July 12.

"With Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, we wanted to tap into the essence and world that made the original game so special, while immersing players in a brand new story with even higher stakes," said Nigh School Studio co-founder and studio director Sean Krankel. "This game has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait for players to embody Riley, shaping her through life altering choices and overcoming supernatural challenges that threaten to destroy her future."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can’t broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game Oxenfree from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story or dive deeper by playing the original – it’s up to you. As you play, you’ll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future.

Your Choices Matter

Shape everything through your conversations and dialogue choices. Forge a deep friendship with an old acquaintance from high school or opt to ignore a lost fisherman in need. Your choices impact who Riley becomes, your relationships, and the story options available to you at every turn.

Start Chatter from Anywhere

Use an all-new walkie talkie conversation system to chat with contacts and uncover useful insights about the mysteries of Camena. Ask for info, check in with the locals, or completely ignore them. It’s your call to make. And, it has consequences.

Stop Parentage

Five years ago on nearby Edwards Island, a few teenagers unwittingly opened a portal, creating a rift between realities and timelines. Now, members of a mysterious cult-like group called Parentage are deliberately trying to open a new portal to pull something out. Who are they? What do they want? Are they trying to contact ghosts?

Tune in to the Radio

Ghostly signals are piercing through the frequencies of Camena. Tap into the eerie sounds and static using Oxenfree's signature radio mechanic. You’ll communicate with the supernatural, manipulate the world, and travel to the past by tuning into time tears: unnatural fissures in the time-space continuum.

Save Everyone and Everything – Your future was on the line in Oxenfree and those stakes are even higher in Oxenfree II. Explore, climb, and rappel across Camena’s beautifully treacherous landscape. Take risks and see where it takes you. It might be dangerous. But it could also save the future. Not only for Riley but for everyone.

📻 Spend the summer in Camena. Don’t forget your radio.



🔺 OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is available July 12th, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Steam, and on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/bb9J6D9WCh — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) April 19, 2023

