Four Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Nintendo announced three Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The games are Flicky, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon, and Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the game below:

Flicky

An arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But… oh, no! It’s that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.

Pulseman

Set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.

Kid Chameleon

A side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!

Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition

Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega, and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles