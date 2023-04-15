US Senator in Letter to Sony CEO Asks to See PlayStation Exclusivity Deals - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 390 Views
Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican on the US Senate, has sent an open letter (spotted by Axios) to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida expressing concerns about PlayStation's "efforts to protect its gaming console business from competition."
"For more than 20 years, Sony has utterly dominated the gaming console market, as that market has been defined by the Federal Trade Commission," wrote Cramer. "I am concerned Sony’s dominance of that market, and its efforts to perpetuate its current position imperils an important economic development opportunity for North Dakota."
Cramer added that North Dakota has "has developed a strategy to lead the nation in computer science and cybersecurity education to organically grow the next generation of technology professionals" and is "preparing students for careers in gaming is an important component of this effort."
Cramer is asking Sony to send him "unredacted copies" of "all agreements that provide Sony with an exclusive right to distribute a game developed by an independent publisher." This refers deals with third-party publishers like with Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix.
The list of agreements the Senator is asking for also includes "all agreements between Sony and a game publisher that prevent the publisher from distributing its games on a rival's subscription or streaming service."
The Senator is also asking for "all internal company documents describing the strategic rationale for Sony's acquisition of Bungie" and "all correspondence with any US federal or state government or regulatory agency relating to competition in the video game industry."
This letter from Cramer follows other members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, raising concerns to the Biden administration stating Sony's business practices in Japan blocking US companies from competing and could be against US-Japan trade deals.
Okay, Playstation is outselling us almost everywhere in the world, we need ideas on how to make xbox more attractive.
Release games and make sure they can run at 60 fps? No.
Make sure we don't kill our most popular franchises like Halo? No.
Stop promising that every year will "be the year of xbox"? No.
Complain to the members of Congress that the Japanese console with games that Japanese people want is outselling us in Japan? Genius!
"all internal company documents describing the strategic rationale for Sony's acquisition of Bungie"
Did he not notice MS buying 2 (or attempting to buy) entire publishers in 2 years?
I think the strategic rationale was we have to buy a shooter before Microsoft owns every shooting franchise available.
20 years? Sony may have squeaked by the 360 the last year of their lifecycles, but Sony lost that generation to both the Wii and 360 for the most part.
It's amazing what a company can do when they don't entirely ignore a location for a generation.
https://twitter.com/JordanUhl/status/1457137319652347904/photo/2
"Each of whom received $5,000 donation from Microsoft for their respective PAC in june".
What an interesting coincidence...