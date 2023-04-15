US Senator in Letter to Sony CEO Asks to See PlayStation Exclusivity Deals - News

Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican on the US Senate, has sent an open letter (spotted by Axios) to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida expressing concerns about PlayStation's "efforts to protect its gaming console business from competition."

"For more than 20 years, Sony has utterly dominated the gaming console market, as that market has been defined by the Federal Trade Commission," wrote Cramer. "I am concerned Sony’s dominance of that market, and its efforts to perpetuate its current position imperils an important economic development opportunity for North Dakota."

Cramer added that North Dakota has "has developed a strategy to lead the nation in computer science and cybersecurity education to organically grow the next generation of technology professionals" and is "preparing students for careers in gaming is an important component of this effort."

Cramer is asking Sony to send him "unredacted copies" of "all agreements that provide Sony with an exclusive right to distribute a game developed by an independent publisher." This refers deals with third-party publishers like with Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix.

The list of agreements the Senator is asking for also includes "all agreements between Sony and a game publisher that prevent the publisher from distributing its games on a rival's subscription or streaming service."

The Senator is also asking for "all internal company documents describing the strategic rationale for Sony's acquisition of Bungie" and "all correspondence with any US federal or state government or regulatory agency relating to competition in the video game industry."

This letter from Cramer follows other members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, raising concerns to the Biden administration stating Sony's business practices in Japan blocking US companies from competing and could be against US-Japan trade deals.

