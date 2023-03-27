Members of Congress Claim Sony is Hurting Xbox in Japan With Its Exclusive Deals - News

/ 926 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, have raised concerns to the Biden administration stating Sony's business practices in Japan are blocking US companies from competing and could be against US-Japan trade deals. This was reported by Axios.

"Today, we write to bring to your attention the imbalanced Japanese video game market, which we are concerned may be a result of a discriminatory trade practice that could violate the spirit of the U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement," reads one letter signed by four Republicans from the House sent to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. "We also will be focused on this issue as the Biden Administration continues to negotiate the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

"Japan allows foreign gaming companies to sell to its market, but U.S. companies have never gained a foothold. Microsoft debuted its Xbox in Japan in 2002, and despite 20 years of investment, still has a negligible two percent share of the high-end console market.

"Our understanding is that the Japanese government tolerates a range of exclusionary conduct by their domestic companies that may violate Japan’s antitrust laws, and that this inaction by the Japanese government harms the ability of U.S. companies to compete in the country. We understand that Sony – which holds 98 percent of the market – pays third-party game publishers not to make their content available on Xbox and systematically negotiates exclusivity arrangements that keep the most popular games in Japan off Xbox.

"The Japanese government’s effective policy of non-prosecution when it comes to Sony appears to be a serious barrier to U.S. exports, with real impacts for Microsoft and the many U.S. game developers and publishers that sell globally but see their earnings in Japan depressed by these practices."

The letter claims that Sony has 98 percent of the "high-end console market in Japan" and signs deals to keep popular Japanese games from releasing on the Xbox.

A letter from six Democratic lawmakers from Washington state covers similar ground was sent to Tai and Raimondo, according to Axios. It should be noted Microsoft is based in Washington state.

"While Japan allows foreign gaming companies to sell to its market, U.S. companies have failed to gain traction. For example, Microsoft launched Xbox in Japan in 2002 and, despite 20 years of investment, still has only two percent of the high-end console market," reads the letter from Democrats.

"Reports have indicated that Sony – which holds 98 percent of the Japanese market – has paid third-party game publishers to preclude access to their content and negotiated exclusivity arrangements that prevent Microsoft Xbox from hosting popular video games in Japan on their system.

"Such actions in the video game industry can result in barriers to certain U.S. exports, with serious impacts to Washington State in particular. Japan’s actions allow a domestic company to protect its market share from foreign competitors. This can also pose an impact to the tens of thousands of jobs the video game industry creates in Washington State, and the 428,000 it supports in total across the country."

Article 8 of the 2019 U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement states the countries are to enable "non-discriminatory treatment of digital products," which includes video games. Though it isn't clear if that also includes game consoles.

Sony has had several timed console exclusive deals for the PlayStation 5 including the upcoming games Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Exclusive contracts have been a long staple for the video game industry for decades and all major players have done them.

It should be noted that while Sony has 98 percent of the "high-end console market in Japan" this does not include Nintendo, which until recently was comfortably outselling the PlayStation and Xbox.

"Sony’s anti-competitive tactics deserve discussion, and we welcome further investigation to ensure a level playing field in the video game industry," said Microsoft spokesperson David Cuddy speaking with Axios.

Microsoft didn't state how much it is involved with this push from the members of Congress.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles