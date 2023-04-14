Report: Sega Nearing Deal to Acquire Angry Birds Developer Rovio - News

Sega Sammy is nearing a deal to acquire Angry Birds developer Rovio Entertainment, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

The sources say the deal could be done by early next week as long as talks don't break down or drag on.

Angry Birds was one of the first big mobile hits with the original released in 2009. It was the first mobile game to top one billion downloads and as of last year the game catalog for Rovio surpassed five billion downloads.

Rovio was founded in 2003 in Helsinki, Finland and currently has studios based in Espoo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Montreal. The developer has expanded the Angry Birds IP with several TV series and two films.

