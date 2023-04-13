First-Person Magic Shooter Immortals of Aveum Arrives July 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ascendant Studios announced the single-player first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App on July 20 for $69.99.

"I'm incredibly excited to finally show the world Immortals of Aveum. It's been a five year journey for us at Ascendant, and I'm so proud of the team and their commitment to making something great," said CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios Bret Robbins. "We set out to create a cinematic, thrilling shooter set in a new fantasy world, with fast and fluid combat and an epic story. I can't wait for everyone to play it."

General Manager of EA Partners Jeff Gamon added, "EA Originals champions individuals and teams who have disruptive creative visions for their games. Ascendant had us hooked when we saw how they had woven magic so seamlessly through fast-paced FPS combat, set against an action packed story we just wanted to keep reading. Bret built an incredibly talented team whose unrelenting passion for creating original, AAA games, deep lore and telling imaginative new stories is on full display in Immortals of Aveum."

View the official reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss.

With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s troubled past, if there’s any hope for saving its future.

Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies first-person shooter conventions.

Be The Battlemage – Join the order of Immortals, the champion protectors of Lucium, and become Jak, an elite Triarch Magnus.

– Join the order of Immortals, the champion protectors of Lucium, and become Jak, an elite Triarch Magnus. Master Your Magic – Fast, fluid, first person spell-based combat that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, where players are rewarded for clever chained attacks and well-timed counters.

– Fast, fluid, first person spell-based combat that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, where players are rewarded for clever chained attacks and well-timed counters. Unleash Your Arsenal of Spells – Unlock and upgrade more than 25 spells and 80 talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear to synergize your playstyle across all three forces of magic.

– Unlock and upgrade more than 25 spells and 80 talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear to synergize your playstyle across all three forces of magic. Save a World on the Edge of Abyss – Jak and Lucium’s elite Immortals must race to uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s past, if there’s any hope of saving its future.

Immortals of Aveum is developed by Ascendant Studios, an independent AAA team led by Bret Robbins, creative director of Dead Space and Call of Duty, and published by EA Originals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles