Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 53K, PS5 Sells 46K - Sales

/ 374 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 16,458 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 9, 2023.

Two versions of the remake of Resident Evil 4 are in second and sixth places. The PlayStation 2 version is in second place with sales of 11,472 units, while the PlayStation 5 version is in sixth place with sales of 8,301 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,991, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,812, and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,712 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 52,510 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 46,205 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,211 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 917 units, and the 3DS sold 64 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 16,458 (373,615) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 11,472 (113,447) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,991 (5,234,484) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,812 (4,981,875) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 8,712 (3,978,347) [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 8,301 (116,473) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,718 (3,098,860) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,5556 (1,050,826) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,916 (5,160,598) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,019 (1,208,034)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 39,836 (2,826,327) Switch OLED Model – 37,536 (4,181,349) Switch – 8,991 (19,261,351) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,369 (455,911) Switch Lite – 5,983 (5,270,208) PlayStation 4 – 1,211 (7,864,825) Xbox Series X – 739 (184,436) Xbox Series S – 178 (251,277) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 64 (1,191,170)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles