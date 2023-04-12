Labyrinth of Zangetsu Launches April 20 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher PQube announced the dungeon RPG, Labyrinth of Zangetsu, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 20 in the Americas and Europe.

The game first released in Japan in September 2022 for the Switch and PS4.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in the moonlit city of Ido, the world has been blackened by the devastating “Ink of Ruin.” It is up to you to conscript a team of warriors and venture deep into the labyrinths to conquer and sanctify the land. But beware… terrifying Yokai beasts & monsters based on traditional Japanese folklore stand in your way, ready to challenge your skills and strategy at every turn.

Stunning Japanese-Inspired Ink-Brush Art Style – The game’s artwork is a beautiful blend of traditional Japanese art and modern design that illustrates itself in as you move through environments.

– The game’s artwork is a beautiful blend of traditional Japanese art and modern design that illustrates itself in as you move through environments. Clash With Terrifying Yokai Beasts – As you plunge deeper into winding labyrinths the line between reality and nightmare becomes blurred. The creatures you will encounter in Labyrinth of Zangetsu are not merely monsters, but entities steeped in traditional Japanese folklore and legend, whose very presence will fill players with an unshakeable sense of dread…

– As you plunge deeper into winding labyrinths the line between reality and nightmare becomes blurred. The creatures you will encounter in Labyrinth of Zangetsu are not merely monsters, but entities steeped in traditional Japanese folklore and legend, whose very presence will fill players with an unshakeable sense of dread… Create and Customize Your Own Conscripts – The ink-ruined land of Ido is a place where only the strongest and most adaptable can hope to survive. To stand any chance against these malevolent spirits, players must customize their hero to the fullest extent, tailoring every stat and ability to their specific needs.

– The ink-ruined land of Ido is a place where only the strongest and most adaptable can hope to survive. To stand any chance against these malevolent spirits, players must customize their hero to the fullest extent, tailoring every stat and ability to their specific needs. Intense Strategic Turn-Based Battle System – Structure your team strategically with the unique ‘front & back’ mechanic; positioning your strongest conscripts at the front for powerful attacks, and your more defense allies in the back to help defend against unrelenting attacks!

– Structure your team strategically with the unique ‘front & back’ mechanic; positioning your strongest conscripts at the front for powerful attacks, and your more defense allies in the back to help defend against unrelenting attacks! Ink Your Path In a Spiralling Narrative – Uncover the mysteries of the game’s world and story as you progress through the game, completing side quests and uncovering hidden lore.

– Uncover the mysteries of the game’s world and story as you progress through the game, completing side quests and uncovering hidden lore. Immersive and Atmospheric Soundtrack – An atmospheric soundtrack based on traditional Japanese music, adding an extra layer of authenticity and intrigue to the game’s world.

Stunning, Hand-Drawn, Ink-Stroked Environments

Each labyrinth boasts a unique environment, beautifully illustrated in a jet-black ink-brush art style inspired by traditional Japanese art and calligraphy. As you venture through each maze, the landscape will reveal itself around you in real-time, uncovering enemies ahead and hidden paths to explore.

Discover a range of both aboveground and underground environments, all featuring exceptional landmarks, including traditional Japanese Torii gates, treacherous vine forests, and abandoned mines. Immerse yourself in the dark dungeons and appreciate every intricate detail as you forge your path towards a cleansed Ido once more.

Hunt Frightening Japanese Yokai

Fight a variety of enemy yokai, including demons, undead, and ghosts based on traditional Japanese folklore, as you venture through winding labyrinths. Each monster is beautifully illustrated and boasts different attack styles to challenge your team’s strategy. Created from the “Ink of Ruin,” these foes are hell-bent on tainting the land of Ido and adding to their already increasing numbers, so be sure to stand firm in your fight!

Positioning is key as you enter into a turn-based battle, but knowing your enemy will give you the advantage as you can prepare your attacks to strike them down and earn victory! Each labyrinth has a range of exciting enemies to encounter unique to the environment, so take note of their form and attacks to give yourself the upper hand in battle and ensure your mission to sanctify the labyrinths is a success!

Select, Conscript, and Customize Your Party

Form a team of six reliable allies to undertake the daunting mission of purifying the land. Choose from pre-programmed conscripts or create your own from scratch. With customizable skills, dispositions, stats, and more, you can select from a range of races and hero classes to craft your ultimate characters. Give your new teammates a unique appearance and name to truly make them your own!

Manage your conscripts from the camp, dismissing and recruiting new members as you see fit to match your mission and playstyle, or to balance out your other teammates. Once you have carefully crafted your team, equip them with the most appropriate weapons for their race and class, and explore the depths of the labyrinths together!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles