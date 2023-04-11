Farworld Pioneers Arrives May 30 for All Major Platforms - News

Oublisher tinyBuild and developer Igloosoft announced Farworld Pioneers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 30.

"Farworld Pioneers is a combination of many different genres and mechanics," said Igloosoft founder and developer Rho Watson. "We’ve combined a sandbox experience with AI colonists and base-building mechanics to give players a reason to always be expanding and improving their colony."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An open-world, science-fiction sandbox. Explore alone or with friends in multiplayer, build and manage colonies on alien planets and recruit AI survivors with unique personalities and skills. Craft, build, mine, and farm together, or strap an electric death rifle to your back and take on the galaxy!

Play with Friends Cooperatively or Form Hostile Factions

In this open-world galactic sandbox, how you play is up to you! Bring your friends into the frontier in your own private server, or make new friends (and enemies) in large public multiplayer servers. Play peacefully in cooperativ eplay, or use the dynamic multiplayer faction system to band together and split apart dynamically as allegiances change.

Build Ships from Scratch and Travel to New Planets

Your first planet is where you’ll learn to survive, but that’s just the start. Build your very own starship and use it to colonise new worlds. It won’t be easy, and only the most successful colonies will be able to pool the resources and knowledge necessary to break orbit. Once you launch, the stars hold brand-new planets, new biomes, bosses, and challenges.

Craft, Research, Loot, and Exploit Your Environment

You’ll need to prepare to take on this hostile part of the galaxy. Get mining, farming, growing, developing, researching, and building hundreds of different items, from winter combat gear to advanced laboratories. Find something you can’t work out for yourself. Strap on your handcrafted laser rifle and venture out into the unknown to explore dungeons, procedural bases, NPC stores, and much more.

Defend What You’ve Built, or Take on the Galaxy

Defend your colony with fast-paced combat that utilizes physics like bullet drop, projectile speed, and spread. Thwart enemy raids on your base with your stock of handcrafted grenades. Tired of just defending? Lay waste to enemy bases with destructible terrain as you wield everything from rusty old carbines to nuke launchers and energy weapons that harness the power of lightning!

Develop and Construct Advanced Bases for Protection

Grow from a tiny outpost into an advanced, nuclear-powered fortress. Manage resources carefully and choose research paths based on the items and challenges you encounter on each planet. Watch out, though: the bigger your colony gets, the more of a target it becomes for raiders (and jealous friends).

Automate Work and Train Up a Team

Even out here, you’re not alone. Save AI survivors and build a colony together. A range of unique stats, perks, and flaws mean every colonist has something different to contribute. As your AI colonists complete tasks they’ll level up and get smarter, stronger, and faster. Best of all, you can assign tasks and orders to NPCs to do the grunt work for you and prioritize their roles based on those skills. Want to take a break from mining to destroy an underground alien nest? Let your colonists handle that for you!

And Remember

Your ship may be in ruins, your ammunition running low, and your teammates scattered across the surface, but remember this:

You’re more than just another adventurous spirit.

You’re a Farworld Pioneer.

