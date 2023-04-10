Super Bomberman R 2 Launches in September for All Major Platforms - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Konami announced Super Bomberman R 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in North America on September 13 and in Europe and Japan on September 14.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The latest title of the party battle games series Super Bomberman R!

With new adventures and game modes, it has the largest content volume in the series’ history!

The game features not only offline battles that can be played with family and friends, but also online battles that connect players from all over the world, as well as a single player mode.

In addition to the well-known “Standard,” “Grand Prix,” and “Battle 64” a new battle mode called “Castle” in which players are divided into Attack side and Castle side to battle for the treasure!

A “Stage Editor” function has also been added, allowing players to create their own stages for “Castle” and share them online with players around the globe.

Let’s have fun together in Super Bomberman R 2!

Battle Mode

Enjoy four battle modes, including the new “Castle”! Castl e – Asymmetrical battle between the Castle side, which protects the treasure chest, and the Attack side, which aims to win the treasure chest! Standard – The classic battle mode loved by fans! Grand Prix – Battle of two teams! Work with your allies to defeat the opposing team! Battle 64 – Battle for survival with up to 64 players! Aim for Bomber One!



Grade Match

Battles between users with similar abilities!

Fight online with players from all over the world!

Room Match

Set freely battle modes and rules!

Get your friends together online and have a good time!

Offline Battle

With one console you can enjoy Bomberman!

Connect additional controllers and play with family and friends! *Controllers for the number of persons are required.



Stage Editor

Customized stages with blocks and gimmicks can be shared online!

Create, play, share, and explore various stages with the Stage Editor!

Story Mode

Enjoy the Story Mode that has been enhanced!

Visit new planets with Bombermans new friends “Ellons” and face the threat of the universe!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles