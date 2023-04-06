Jim Ryan: 'Our Business Would Never Recover' If Microsoft Degraded Call of Duty on PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,704 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in the company's response to the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Addendum stated PlayStation "would never recover" if Microsoft were to release a degraded version of Call of Duty on PlayStation if its acquisition of Activision Blizzard were to be approved.
Ryan said a degraded version of Call of Duty on PlayStation would "seriously damage our reputation. Our gamers would desert our platform in droves and network effects would exacerbate the problem. Our business would never recover."
Sony says the Addendum from the CMA ignored this testimony from Ryan and assumed that even a degraded version of the series on PlayStation would not cause gamers to switch from PlayStation to Xbox.
"The Addendum appears to ignore this testimony, together with other evidence showing the sensitivity of gamers, and assumes that, even though Call of Duty is acknowledged to be important for console competition, it could be degraded without causing gamers to switch," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "This speculation is unsubstantiated, inconsistent with the facts, and cannot rationally support a decision to find that no SLC will arise in consoles."
Sony concluded that the "Addendum does not justify the CMA’s U-turn on the consoles theory of harm. The revised LTV model is vitiated by errors that bias the model to finding no incentive to Microsoft to foreclose. The Addendum jettisons, without sound reason, the PFs’ thorough analysis of other evidence establishing Microsoft’s incentives. And the Addendum’s partial foreclosure discussion is based on pure speculation, rather than evidence. To reach a robust decision, the CMA should revisit its analysis of Microsoft’s incentives and partial foreclosure, correcting for the errors identified in this paper."
lol that's a pretty bad admission when you say not even losing a single series but just having degraded versions of a single series would kill the Playstation brand. Playstation CEO basically just admitted Playstation is the weakest brand in gaming. Nintendo pretty much ONLY gets degraded versions of AAA third party games these days (though actually mostly they don't even get the games at all) and they are flourishing...and Playstation CEO is saying his brand would collapse if that happened to a single series lol
I wouldn't say he is wrong. From the 170 million console players a lot of them only care about FIFA and/or Cod. So if one wouldn't get CoD or an inferior version it's only natural that players would switch the next gen to Xbox.
Then Sony has bad management if they're that reliant on a single third-party IP that they only currently have the marketing rights to. If MS wasn't attempting to buy out ActiBlizz, then once the contract expired, Activision could've easily re-signed with MS again. Then what?
That's just incompetent leadership at that point. Jim's throwing all his studios under the bus with this statement. And for what? The possibility of a slightly degraded version of CoD? With this much of an extreme take, Jim should've taken the route if CoD was removed altogether from PlayStation rather than this.
Players that are that concerned with performance/having a superior version plays on PC. My understanding is the effects of such would only be so marginal and finger would actually be pointed at MS. No one accused Sony or MS with the Cyberpunk fiasco. If Call of Duty gamers are as passionate, knowledgeable, and sophisticated as Sony claimed in the very same response then you could only conclude they'll be able to identify the correct wrongdoer if there's any.
How about you focus on NOT degrading your PC ports before jumping on others thinking they would do the same.
This statement is saying one of two things. Either PlayStation management is totally incompetent and has failed to create a viable ecosystem that is not dependent on a single product that is provided by somebody else, or they are lying to the regulators. There's no other possibility. (It's clear to apparently everybody except Sony that they are lying to regulators.)
Also, this argument doesn't make any sense. It might hold some water if Microsoft were trying to somehow forcibly steal a property that was controlled by Sony now. But that's not the case. Activision controls Call of Duty now. Sony doesn't have control of it to start with. So they're not losing anything. It's just that the party that controls this thing on which Sony is apparently so dependent is going to become somebody else.
If we follow the example set by Sony (and everyone else), it would be fine for Microsoft to pay for console exclusivity for Call of Duty. That should have the same impact on Sony as Microsoft buying Activision, according to Sony. But, Sony has made clear that paying for console exclusivity is an acceptable business practice.
And if we consider all of that, Sony would actually be in a better position if the Microsoft deal goes through, as Microsoft is guaranteeing Sony, they will continue to get access to Call of Duty. Sony does not have that guarantee today. Activision could stop releasing on PlayStation whenever Microsoft decides to write them a big check for it.
Basically, this whole thing is ridiculous. I don't know how these guys can look themselves in the mirror at night.
I always thought there was no incentive for Sony to pursue any negotiation with Microsoft. You put things very well here and, while it is not really your point, it makes me think actually it may make sense for them to negotiate with MS, especially if the deal is very likely to go through with the regulator. Their current access was never guaranteed and MS could moneyhat too without acquiring. I think a lot of people didn't look at that angle enough.
Microsoft you know what to do, besides they have no legal obligation to release COD on PS to begin with.
Ok I'm a PlayStation user and fan and even I want Jim Ryan to stop his whining already!! It is pasrt the point of being embarassing now
So what is everyone playing? I've been in a Berserk kinda mood so I replayed Soulstice and Sword of the Berserk Guts Rage on Dreamcast and now playing Berserk on PS4. Not the best mousou game. Still more interesting than yet another Jim Ryan Cod whatever.
I've been enjoying Resident Evil 4 remake the past week, which I'm hoping to completely finish by the time Advance Wars 1+2 finally releases :)
Sad thing is, Jim's probably right. I just remembered Sony's claims that CoD sales on PlayStation help fund their first-party releases. I thought they were being overly dramatic, but talk about putting yourself in a bad position if that's completely true.
I have to agree with Sony on this. This was an abrupt U turn by the regulators based on weak assumptions. I think the regulators need to take another look at this.