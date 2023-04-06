The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Visual Novel Tops 1 Million Downloads - Sales

Sega released an April Fool's game, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, on PC via Steam for free over the weekend and it has proven to be quite popular as it has surpassed one million downloads since its release.

The visual novel is also the 61st highest rated game of all time on Steam, according to Social Media Manager for Sonic the Hedgehog Katie Chrzanowski.

"Over 1,000,000 of you have grabbed The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog and it's currently the #61 highest rated game on Steam of ALL TIME. Absolutely unreal," said Chrzanowski. "Thank you all so, so much."

Read details on the visual novel below:

It's Amy Rose's birthday, and she's hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express! When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game's victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off - is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot?



Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series in an exciting new adventure!



New & familiar faces

Interrogate some of your favorite characters as you figure out what happened to Sonic. Play as a new character who is starting their first day working on the Mirage Express, and meet the kind Conductor who is finally retiring from his long run with the train!



All aboard!

Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the Mirage Express, featuring fully hand-drawn landscapes and characters.



Canon or Headcanon?

You know what they say: everything is canon*.



*This is not a Sonic Team title, but we strongly believe in the power of headcanon!

