Xbox Game Pass Adds Ghostwire: Tokyo, Minecraft Legends, and More

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced five more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Ghostwire: Tokyo, Minecraft Legends, NHL 23, Loop Hero, and Iron Brigade.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Loop Hero (Console and PC)

The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero.

Coming Soon

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

Join The Mobile Trench Brigade and protect humanity from the evil Monovision menace in this Tower Defense Shooter from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Use a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to turn the tide of war in our favor.

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo on April 12, including the new Spider’s Thread update.

NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13

Game Pass Ultimate members can experience breakthrough hockey on April 13 in EA Sports NHL 23 via EA Play. It’s time to grab your friends, hit the ice, and make history. Experience the most connected Chel yet with the addition of women’s players in Ultimate Team and cross-platform matchmaking.

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

Available on day one with Game Pass: The piglins are threatening to consume the Overworld. Are you the hero this gentle land needs? Explore lush biomes to make alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then face the piglins in epic battles. But be warned – they always fight back.

In Case You Missed It

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. Destroy things with style, such as doing a backflip while headbutting a bucket through a window, and you’ll earn even more points!

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports PGA Tour Early Access Trial with EA Play – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can now enjoy a VIP experience with EA Sports PGA Tour, featuring Pure Strike gameplay and ShotLink powered by CDW. Members can access a 10-hour early trial before the game’s launch, recurring in-game rewards, and a 10% discount on EA digital content. EA Sports PGA Tour is the only place to experience the world’s most exclusive golf courses and exclusive home to the Majors, such as the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open Championship.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack – Available now

Game Pass members can save up to 10%! Expand your Jurassic World with the incredible Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack. Featuring three land-dwelling dinosaurs and one flying reptile, these four new eye-catching prehistoric species all exhibit magnificent plumage, ranging from dense coverings to fine coats.

Everspace 2 – Full Release (PC) – April 6

Step into the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter where brutal challenges stand between you and epic loot. Embark on a sci-fi adventure where massive, handcrafted areas are packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils! Level up, craft, and loot better gear to survive on the edge of space.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

2 Months of Peacock Premium Plus – Available now

Ultimate members can now claim their first two months of Peacock Premium Plus! Stream new movies from theaters, hit shows, buzzworthy originals, live sports, news, and more on Peacock. Offer valid for US members only. Terms and conditions apply.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Save the day, save the world! April Game Pass Quests give you lots of opportunities to earn points by being the hero in this month’s theme. There are also a few Quests to celebrate Earth Day and the achievement Quest is now daily. Redeem your completed Quests for points on your console in the Game Pass section, PC, or on the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (250 points – Ultimate only): Get 3 Honorable Kill Count or 3 Kill Count

Get 3 Honorable Kill Count or 3 Kill Count Marvel’s Avengers (5 points): Play

Play Earn an Achievement in any Game Pass Game (50 points)

Leaving April 15

The following games are leaving the library soon, so be sure to show them some love before they go! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% if you would like to keep them in your library.

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Panzer Corps II (PC)

(PC) Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

