Diablo IV Beta Stats Reveal Over 61.5 Million Hours Played, Over 29.2 Billion Monsters Killed, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 262 Views

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the stats of the beta for Diablo IV.

There were over 61.56 million total hours played, 2.6 million Beta Wolf Packs earned, over 46.92 million player deaths, over 29.2 billion monsters killed, and more.

The Sorcerer and Necromancer were the most played classes.

Here is the complete list of stats:

  • Most played classes - Sorcerer and Necromancer
  • 61,560,437 total hours played
  • 2.6 million Beta Wolf Packs earned
  • 46,924,644 total player deaths
  • 29,252,746,339 total monsters killed
  • 1,727,973 players butchered
  • 576,662 The Butcher deaths
  • 10,163,397 player deaths by Ashava
  • 107,426 Ashava deaths

Diablo IV will launch for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|SPlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on June 6, 2023.

2 Comments
The Fury (19 minutes ago)

What is a wolf pack? I played the beta, no idea.

pikashoe (2 hours ago)

Rip to those poor monsters

