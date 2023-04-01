Diablo IV Beta Stats Reveal Over 61.5 Million Hours Played, Over 29.2 Billion Monsters Killed, More - News

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the stats of the beta for Diablo IV.

There were over 61.56 million total hours played, 2.6 million Beta Wolf Packs earned, over 46.92 million player deaths, over 29.2 billion monsters killed, and more.

The Sorcerer and Necromancer were the most played classes.

Here is the complete list of stats:

Most played classes - Sorcerer and Necromancer

61,560,437 total hours played

2.6 million Beta Wolf Packs earned

46,924,644 total player deaths

29,252,746,339 total monsters killed

1,727,973 players butchered

576,662 The Butcher deaths

10,163,397 player deaths by Ashava

107,426 Ashava deaths

Diablo IV will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on June 6, 2023.

