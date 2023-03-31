Final Fantasy XVI Director is 'Blown Away' by the Speed of the PS5 SSD - News

Final Fantasy XVI director Hiroshi Takai in an interview with PlayStation Blog was asked about his impressions of the power and technology of the PlayStation 5 and he said he was "blown away" by the speed of the the SSD.

"The two main things that struck me were the size of the memory and the speed of the SSD," said Takai. "I’ve worked with a lot of different hardware over the years, and many have failed to strike the right balance between the capabilities of the hardware and the size of the memory.

"However, the PS5 is different—it comes with enough memory installed to take full advantage of the hardware. As for the SSD, as we were building the game, I was simply blown away by how fast it was."

Takai added the team wanted Final Fantasy XVI to have the best possible graphics by focusing on the fine details, as well as the quality of lighting and shadows.

"Naturally, we wanted the graphics to be the best that they could be, so we put a lot of focus on the fine details of the character and environmental models, as well as the quality of the lighting and the shadows, to really make them shine," said Takai.

"It’s really resource-intensive just to render these models on screen, and the lighting and shadow effects are then layered on top of that. We’re only able to do this thanks to the size of the PS5’s memory. Clive, the protagonist of FFXVI, can unleash a wide range of attacks, and the animations and effects for them can all fit in the memory, too. And the way that the game seamlessly flows between resource-intensive gameplay to equally intensive cutscenes and back again wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the speed of the SSD."

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

