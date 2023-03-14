Microsoft Says It Will Reach More Call of Duty Deals in the Coming Weeks - News

Microsoft today announced it had signed a 10-year agreement with cloud streaming service Boosteroid to release Xbox games on PC to the platform. This includes Activision Blizzard games on PC if Microsoft's acquisition of the company is approved.

Microsoft President Brad Smith speaking with The Wall Street Journal said Microsoft expects to reach more deals in the coming weeks to bring Call of Duty to more platforms.

"If the only argument is that Microsoft is going to withhold Call of Duty from other platforms, and we’ve now entered into contracts that are going to bring this to many more devices and many more platforms, that is a pretty hard case to make to a court," said Smith.

He added, "More [deals] will follow."

Smith said the reason Microsoft wants to acquire Activision Blizzard is to round out its library of titles and to grow its mobile presence.

"The reason we want to buy Activision Blizzard is to round out our titles to have a fuller library, especially to have more mobile titles where we don’t have a strong presence, and build a stronger gaming business," said Smith.

Microsoft has also entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo in December 2022 to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

"Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer at the time. "Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play."

Microsoft has offered Sony a similar 10-year agreement as it did Nintendo, however, Sony has not signed any deal. The deal would make each new Call of Duty game for the next 10 years available on PlayStation consoles on the same day they launch for Xbox consoles and PC with full content and feature parity.

Microsoft and Nvidia also announced last month the two companies have signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more.

If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

