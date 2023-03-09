Exoprimal Launches July 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Capcom announced the online, team-based action game, Exoprimal, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 14.

Capcom also announced an open beta will run from March 17 to 19.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Exoprimal is an online, team-based action game that pits humanity’s cutting-edge exosuit technology against history’s most ferocious beasts – dinosaurs. Exosuits are grouped into different roles, and players will pilot these exosuits to hold firm against overwhelming dinosaur swarms in online-only, team-based action game modes.

Story

The year is 2040…Sudden dinosaur outbreaks have engulfed the globe in a crisis that threatens humanity’s very existence.

Yet all hope is not lost. The corporation Aibius has developed a hyper-advanced AI called Leviathan that can predict the location of future outbreaks.

This technology, along with Aibius’s revolutionary powered suits, or exosuits, gives humanity a fighting chance to stem the tide of the saurian swarms.

Exosuit pilots, otherwise known as exofighters, are in high demand.

Take the exofighter aptitude test and join the ranks of Aibius’s heroic pilots in their fight to stave off the extinction of the human race.

Exosuit

Exosuits are cutting-edge powered suits developed to combat the dinosaur threat. Based on their range of abilities, exosuits are primarily categorized into one of three roles: assault, tank, and support.

Exofighters can change exosuits at any time, even during battle, by performing a suit change. Take advantage of this flexibility to alter your team composition on the fly and complete your objectives.

Roles

Assault Assault exosuits focus on dealing damage to enemies with close, medium, or long-range attacks. Although exact loadouts differ, each assault exosuit is equipped with weapons and abilities tailored to its effective combat range. Use the best weapon for the situation and eradicate whatever stands in your way.

Tank Tank exosuits specialize in protecting their allies by drawing enemy attacks and absorbing damage. Whether they’re holding back a massive horde or stopping relentless dinosaur attacks, tank exosuits will form your team’s first line of defense.

Support Support exosuits use a variety of abilities to ensure the team’s survival. While the ability to repair allied exosuits is most common, support exosuits are also equipped with a range of buffing and debuffing abilities. Support exosuits use these abilities to improve a team’s combat effectiveness and accomplish objectives even faster.



Rigs

Rigs are additional pieces of equipment for exosuits.Rigs grant exosuits additional abilities, but only one may be equipped at a time.

For example, the Zephyr exosuit excels at close quarters combat but has trouble with foes that attack from long-distance. Equipping it with the Cannon rig will enable Zephyr to use a long-range laser.

Or, equip Roadblock with the Aid rig to provide healing and create a formidable front line of defense.

Players can experiment with different combinations of rigs and exosuits to find their ideal playstyle.

Both rigs and exosuits can be changed at any time.

Dino Survival

In Dino Survival, two squads of five race to complete objectives. Teams must follow Leviathan’s directives and complete the mission before their rivals to win.

Some situations pit players against one another in direct combat, and others require players to band together with their rivals to take down a major foe.

In Dino Survival, the missions change based on players’ progression through the game. The experience will be different with each match, even in matches with familiar surroundings and objectives.

Players can unlock story sequences by playing Dino Survival and also earn rewards such as experience points to increase player and exosuit levels.

Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs, once the most fearsome and powerful creatures in the animal kingdom, are no longer history.

However, traveling through spacetime via the vortexes has mutated these beasts and ramped up their ferocity to all-new heights.

Humanity must rely on its ingenuity and its most powerful weapons – exosuits – to respond to this crisis.

Neosaurs

Neosaurs are mutated dinosaurs with unusual appearances and abilities.

Dinosaurs are imbued with a highly unstable energy when they cross through the vortex barrier after passing through spacetime.

This energy is responsible for the ferocious transformation many dinosaurs undergo.

Neosaurs possess an extremely high concentration of this energy, granting them unusual appearances, abilities, and attacks.

