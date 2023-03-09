Mecha Action RPG Megaton Musashi: Wired Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Level-5 announced mecha action RPG, Megaton Musashi: Wired, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide in 2023.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

INTERNATIONAL VERSION MEGATON MUSASHI: WIRED Planned for release in 2023!

Megaton Musashi: Wired is releasing worldwide on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. There’s even exclusive content for Megaton Musashi: Wired on the way!

Available with cross-play! You can even play with friends on other platforms!

Megaton Musashi: Wired will feature online multiplayer for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam)! Try Colosseum Battle and take down massive enemies as a team or fight other players in three-versus-three clashes! Everyone can enjoy Musashi‘s one-of-a-kind robot action together!

Collaborations

New collaboration robots will be entering the fray to join the legendary ranks of Mazinger Z and Getter Robot! Look forward to UFO Robot Grendizer, COMBATTLER V, and VOLTES V!

More details are on the way!

