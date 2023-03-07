Rogue Spirit Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kids With Sticks announced the roguelite action game, Rogue Spirit, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam for $19.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in September 2021.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Reality and the spirit world are now intertwined: defeat the armies of Chaos to save the people of the Kingdom of Midra from demonic invaders.

Rogue Spirit is a 3D roguelite action game with light stealth elements. Play as the Ghost of the Prince of the Kingdom of Midra, possess enemy characters and absorb their unique skills to fight the evil presence that has corrupted your land. Passing through your kingdom’s villages, forests and marshes, you’ll have to defeat and possess your foes to acquire their skills and adapt your combat style to different circumstances. Each defeated enemy is an opportunity for a body with a greater chance of survival.

Key Features:

Action game with stealth elements in a rogue-like game loop.

with stealth elements in a rogue-like game loop. Possess the enemies you fight with and absorb their combat features to go on in the battle at your best.

Master different characters’ playstyles, improve your skills, and adapt to an ever-changing world.

Explore the wonderful Kingdom of Midra and learn its legends and lore.

20 characters with different abilities, weapons, and playstyles.

10 procedurally generated levels set in five different biomes.

Dozens of essences and skills to make each run different.

Unlock permanent upgrades between runs.

Secrets and bosses are waiting for you.

3D graphics inspired by traditional Asian designs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles