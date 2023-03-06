The Last of Us and Uncharted Director: 'Linear Games Are Just Easier to Make' - News

Bruce Straley, the video game director, artist, and designer, took to Twitter to state that it is easier to develop linear games than open-world games.

"Linear games are just easier to make," said Straley. "There. I said it."

This tweet considered controversial judging by the responses and in a follow up tweet Straley added, "LOL! Y’all are nuts! I didn’t think this was such a controversial topic nor did I say one design style was better than the other, but you fools…"

Straley worked at Naughty Dog from 1999 to 2017 and worked on the Uncharted series and The Last of Us series as a Game Director. He hsa also worked on the Jak and Daxter series, Gex series, and more.

Straley formed a new studio in July 2022 called Wildflower Interactive.

LOL! Y’all are nuts! I didn’t think this was such a controversial topic nor did I say one design style was better than the other, but you fools…⚔️💣🪓🫣 — Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) March 3, 2023

