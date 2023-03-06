Metroid Prime Remastered and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Debut on the UK Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending March 4, 2023. Sales for the game in its third week fell 30 percent.

Metroid Prime Remastered narrowly missed the top spot. It debuted in second place with sales 1,000 units below Hogwarts Legacy. Despite first releasing as a digital title a month ago, physical sales were enough to make it the fourth biggest Metroid launch of all time at retail. Physical sales were 45 percent lower than the original did in 2002.

Metroid Prime Remastered had the second biggest physical launch in the UK in 2022 behind Hogwarts Legacy and ahead of the Dead Space remake and Fire Emblem Engage.

FIFA 23 is down to third place with sales up six percent, while God of War: Ragnarök remained in fourth place with sales up four percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fifth place with sales up eight percent.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty debuted in eighth place as the one other new release in the top 10. 96 percent of physical sales were on PlayStation platforms. Though it should be noted the game is available on Xbox Game Pass and physical sales were rather low on all platforms.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe in its second week fell to sixth place with sales down 44 percent. Octopath Traveler 2 dropped to 14th place with sales down 45 percent. Atomic Heart fell to 25th with sales down 69 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Metroid Prime Remastered - NEW FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - NEW

Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

