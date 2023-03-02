Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Tops the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells 92K, NS Sells 61K - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 189,031units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 26, 2023.

Octopath Traveler II (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 53,995 units, while the PlayStation 5 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 14,422 units.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 35,897 units, while the PlayStation 5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 31,439 units.

ARK: Survival Evolved (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 13,200 units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 23,703 units and Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is in sixth place with sales of 21,932 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 14,858 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 10,159 units.

Six of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while three are for the PlayStation 5 and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 91,729 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 61,384 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,646 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 727 units, and the 3DS sold 72 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 189,031 (New) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 53,995 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 35,897 (New) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 31,439 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,703 (4,883,806) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 21,932 (126,086) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,858 (3,904,000) [PS5] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14,422 (New) [NSW] ARK: SUrvival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 13,200 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,159 (5,173,365)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 77,281 (2,577,614) Switch OLED Model – 40,992 (3,952,054) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 14,448 (401,086) Switch – 11,226 (19,197,506) Switch Lite – 9,166 (5,223,631) PlayStation 4 – 1,646 (7,856,171) Xbox Series X – 595 (179,001) Xbox Series S – 132 (250,301) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 72 (1,190,692)

