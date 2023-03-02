Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Launches March 9 - News

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 will launch on March 9.

Wave 4 will add two new Cups to the game with four courses each. The Fruit Cup adds the following courses: Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, and Yoshi’s Island. The Boomerang Cup adds the following courses: Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium, and Tour Singapore Speedway.

View a trailer of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 below:

Read details on the eight courses in Wave 4 below:

Fruit Cup Tour Amsterdam Drift – Cruise from scenic city streets to fields full of colorful tulips in this Amsterdam-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. GBA Riverside Park – Through waterfalls and over bridges you’ll go in this jungle-themed course packed with sharp turns and towering greenery in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit! Wii DK Summit – Soar to new heights and carve down the hills on this twisty, turny, and wintry course featuring ramps galore and some cool sculptures of familiar friends. Just watch out for banana peels! Yoshi’s Island – Move and groove around this new and nostalgic course inspired by the Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island game on Super NES! Flutter your feet over to the winner’s circle as you zoom through flowercovered hills and over cloud-dotted skies—and is that a gargantuan NepEnut?!

Boomerang Cup Tour Bangkok Rush – Golden skies, shimmering waterways and stunning sights aplenty are calling your name on this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. DS Mario Circuit – It might be called Mario Circuit, but this Mario Kart DS-inspired course prominently features none other than Peach’s Castle among its blossoming trees and manicured lawns—complete with a winding path through the castle’s interior! GCN Waluigi Stadium – Waluigi is here to give the people WAH-t they want! This time get ready to speed around the multitude of obstacles and ramps that make up this furiously fast dirt course that originated in Mario Kart: Double-Dash!!! Tour Singapore Speedway – The city lights shine bright at night—but don’t slow down to stare! Drift your way to first place and be mindful of the vacationing Goombas on this colorful course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.



Plus, Birdo—who originally hit the starting line in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!—is revving up to join the racing roster with nine color options to choose from! You can race as Birdo and rack up some egg-cellent wins on each of these courses as part of Wave 4.

