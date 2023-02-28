March 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2023. Three Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Trüberbrook ($29.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection ($39.99 ERP): Available March 1 to March 31

Lamentum ($15.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15

Here is an overview of the games:

Trüberbrook

Explore the charming 1960s German village of Trüberbrook where not all is as it seems. Get trippy in this single-player Sci-Fi mystery adventure game. The world of the game is beautifully built using meticulously handmade miniature scenery. Discover reality rifts, encounter crazy scientists, and fight for true love as you step up to save the world!

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection

Play the original World War Two RTS classic and all five previously released DLCs. Command forces from all sides in iconic battles including on the Road to Dunkirk, across the snowy landscape of Finland, the rugged deserts of Africa, or engaging in the naval battles of the Pacific. You can play single-player or multiplayer leading over one hundred different units into battle across eleven campaigns.

Lamentum

Delve deep into nightmare-fueled madness. How far would you go to save the one you love? For young aristocrat Victor Hartwell the cost to save his ailing wife might be unthinkable. Explore the mystery and encounter horrific creatures. Who will you choose to trust? How will you ever hope to survive? Spending one night in Grau Hill Mansion may be the last night you ever see.

