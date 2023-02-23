The Last Spell Launches March 9 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Ishtar Games announced The Last Spell will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 9. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since June 2021.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A new trailer delves into the unpredictable thrill of The Last Spell‘s fiendish fights, spotlighting a trove of options available to players as they grapple with intense attacks from swarms of foes. Unlockable upgrades, advantage-dealing omens, and multiple difficulties let players tailor their own strategies and experience while leading a randomized party of warriors in defending humanity’s last stronghold, the Havens. Gather intel on the brutal battles and distinct stages ahead, and see how defeat is never the end from new gameplay in today’s trailer.

The Last Spell pairs turn-based combat, procedurally generated flanks of foes and stashes of gear, astonishingly large enemy armies reminiscent of Musou games, and roguelite elements to offer a distinct, highly replayable challenge. The Haven’s most promising defenders will learn to overcome disadvantages and the brute force of beastly hordes, gaining new skills and strategies through tense fights intensified by a pulse-spiking progressive metal soundtrack. Surviving The Last Spell‘s brutal but fair onslaught will be nothing short of miraculous, but with wit to match the might of its defenders, humanity’s final Haven can still persevere.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles