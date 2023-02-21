Activision Blizzard: Sony is Trying to Protect its 2 Decade Dominance in Video Games - News

Activision Blizzard in a statement sent to GamesIndustry claims that Sony trying to block Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant is doing everything it can to "protect its two-decade dominance" in the video game industry.

"The European Commission‘s mission is to protect European consumers, not the global market leader," reads the statement from Activision Blizzard. "Sony is attempting to undermine that goal, to protect its two-decade dominance in video games. We are confident regulators will find that our proposed merger will enhance competition and create greater opportunities for workers and better games for our players."

This statement follows a closed hearing that took place in Brussels in front of the European Union and national antitrust officials. Microsoft during the hearing was trying to convince the regulators to approve its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard, Google, Nvidia, other interested parties, and gaming experts also attended the hearing.

Sony has been the biggest opponent to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Nvidia had also expressed concerns, however, it has since signed a 10-year partnership with Microsoft to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

Microsoft today also announced it has signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if the deal is approved.

The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."

