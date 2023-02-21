Activision Blizzard: Sony is Trying to Protect its 2 Decade Dominance in Video Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 643 Views
Activision Blizzard in a statement sent to GamesIndustry claims that Sony trying to block Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant is doing everything it can to "protect its two-decade dominance" in the video game industry.
"The European Commission‘s mission is to protect European consumers, not the global market leader," reads the statement from Activision Blizzard. "Sony is attempting to undermine that goal, to protect its two-decade dominance in video games. We are confident regulators will find that our proposed merger will enhance competition and create greater opportunities for workers and better games for our players."
This statement follows a closed hearing that took place in Brussels in front of the European Union and national antitrust officials. Microsoft during the hearing was trying to convince the regulators to approve its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard, Google, Nvidia, other interested parties, and gaming experts also attended the hearing.
Sony has been the biggest opponent to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Nvidia had also expressed concerns, however, it has since signed a 10-year partnership with Microsoft to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.
If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.
Microsoft today also announced it has signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if the deal is approved.
The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Gaming is better when Sony is number 1.
Technically Nintendo is number one at the moment (console sales and 1st party sales) or Tencent (total revenue).
Sony never controlled >90% of the console market, not even in the PS1/PS2 eras, so Sony never had a monopoly.
Microsoft OTOH controls >90% of the PC market. Bad results of Microsoft's PC monopoly are widely documented.
Really? Because last time I checked, nobody uses the Microsoft Store and Steam was the monopoly on the PC gaming storefront.
Don’t confuse operating systems with digital storefronts because that’s 2 completely different matters.
Also, compare console sales of the PS1/PS2 era with the console competition and get back to me lol
That may be part of it. How many companies does Microsoft have to buy before they think they can fairly compete? We haven't even seen yet what getting a steady stream of exclusive Bethesda, Obsidian etc games is going to do for Xbox going forward. Is Activision enough to compete, and Microsoft is done with big acquisitions after that or are they gong to want to buy EA if they show a weakness, or Take Two if they have a scandal?
They can use the same arguments next time as well if they act quickly. They will still be behind a lot by 2024.
They're barely getting this deal through, do you really think they'd be able to get another huge dev like EA
Then earn it. Nothing stopped Microsoft from doing exactly what Sony did all along. No one forced them to stop making true exclusives and making bad entries in their key franchises. Was Halo Infinite's disastrous development Sony's fault? Come on now. Sony didn't buy their way to the top. They offered product that the consumer wanted. That's literally it. It just comes across like a rich kid saying it isn't fair that they can't just throw money at the industry and dominate.
ActingBli$$ard doesn't care about market dominance, and in fact they have helped to create Sony dominance in a small way by give Sony exclusive features with CoD.
AB execs just want the money from this deal to make themselves even richer......so to spend that money on other unethical companies to make even more money.
But is still true what they said, and a more even console market with Sony, Nintendo & Xbox is the best thing possible, no matter what clowns in the fanbase say otherwise.
Not sure if it's a smart move for Actibliz to make a villain out of the platform holder which most of their revenue comes from. If EA is smart they should capitalise on this to the max by releasing a new FPS series.
If the deal fails they change their tune.
If the deal goes through they probably also have to, because they need to make enough revenue and that will be hard without Playstation. COD will do fine on Switch 2, but I doubt the first entries on Switch 2 will rival the sales of PlayStation entries.
The thing is Activision Blizzard dont need Microsoft do any of these things. They can sign 10 years contracts with anyone at any stage. Then treat Playstation like the enemy like they are stopping them from doing that. They just want their billion dollar payouts and then head for the hills.
They're all liars.
They didnt need 75 billions to smash microsoft, if they are the leaders is because they know what they are doing , they push for creativity, create ips , they create studios for themselfs and help third party studios to improve , they always had good leaders that know what they are doing and do not castrate their devs making them work on the same IPs for decades., The leaders and people in charge are not pr parrots that spend they days giving interviews and getting awards from the garbage gaming press , they are people like scoth rode and shuhei yoshida, legends in the bussiness.