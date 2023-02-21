Report: Microsoft and Sony 'Not Close' to Signing a Deal Over Activision Blizzard - News

Sony continues to remain opposed to Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition even as the two companies meet in Brussels today.

People familiar with the situation have told GamesIndustry that a deal between Microsoft and Sony is "not close." This is despite efforts to find a way forwards.

This report follows Microsoft attending a hearing in front of the European Union and national antitrust officials. The company is trying to convince the regulators to approve its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard, Google, Nvidia, other interested parties, and gaming experts are also attending the hearing, which is still on-going.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal has been facing opposition from regulators in the US, UK, and European Union. The deal has confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

