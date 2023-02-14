Microsoft to Defend its Activision Acquisition at EU Hearing Next Week - News

/ 829 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft will be defending its acquisition of Activision Blizzard next week on February 21 at a hear in front of the European Union and national antitrust officials.

The hearing was confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson who spoke with Reuters.

Microsoft asked for the hearing after it was issued a formal antitrust warning over its Activision Blizzard deal. The company is expected to offer remedies after the hearing.

A Microsoft spokesperson previously stated the company is committed to "finding a path forward" and is "confident" it will be address the concerns from the European Union regulators.

The Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also faced scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US and the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) in the UK.

The CMA last week in its provisional conclusion concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.

The FTC in December announced it was looking to sue to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles