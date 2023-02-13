Hogwarts Legacy Debut Sales on UK Retail Charts Were 80% Higher Than Elden Ring - Sales

/ 544 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending February 11, 2023.

Launch week sales for Hogwarts Legacy were 80 percent higher than 2021's Elden Ring.

Sales for the debut week of Hogwarts Legacy at retail was the biggest ever for a Harry Potter game, outselling the previous record holder Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) by 64 percent. If you were to include digital sales Hogwarts Legacy would be even higher, while Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) did not have any digital sales.

Harry Potter is currently the 26th biggest video game franchise in the UK with sales behind the Forza series, but ahead of The Legend of Zelda series.

82 percent of Hogwarts Legacy sales were on the PS5, while the other 18 percent were on the Xbox Series X|S. The gap will most likely be smaller once you include digital sales due to the Xbox Series S having a much larger percent of overall sales than the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

God of War Ragnarök remained in second place with sales up 10 percent. Sales for the game remain strong as there is a popular PS5 hardware bundle that include a copy of the game.

FIFA 23 fell from first to third place with sales dropping three percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place with sales down 10 percent.

Dead Space fell from third to seventh place as sales dropped 52 percent.

Due to discounts a number of Switch titles jumped up the charts. Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed up seven spots to fifth place with sales up 40 percent. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe jumped up eight spots to 10th place and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football shoots up 25 spots with sales up 197 percent. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury climbed up from 27th to 15th place as sales were up 68 percent. Mario Tennis Aces re-entered the charts in 17th with sales up 182 percent, while Luigi's Mansion 3 came in 20th place with sales up 88 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy - NEW God of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead Space

Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS) New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Biggest launches for Harry Potter games:

Hogwarts Legacy (2023) Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1 - 4 (2010) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix (2007) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 1 (2010) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup (2003) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 2 (2011) LEGO Harry Potter Collection (2016) LEGO Creator: Harry Potter (2001) Harry Potter for Kinect(2012) Harry Potter Collection (2005) Harry Potter Deluxe Edition (2004)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles