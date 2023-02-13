God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts - Sales

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) is up two spots to take first place on French charts for week 5, 2023, according to SELL.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) climbed up from fourth to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and FIFA 23 (PS4) re-entered the top five in third and fourth places, respectively.

Dead Space (PS5) in its second week fell from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök Gran Turismo 7 Dead Space

Xbox Series X|S

Dead Space Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack)God of War: Ragnarök Xbox One FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports PC Football Manager 2023 Battlefield 2042 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

