Bramble: The Mountain King Arrives April 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Dimfrost Studios announced Bramble: The Mountain King will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 27.

The physical edition of the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is priced at £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99, while the Nintendo Switch version is priced at £34.99 / $39.99 / €39.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bramble: The Mountain King draws on the powerful creatures and rich fables of Nordic myth to spin a unique tale of one boy’s courage in the face of sinister creatures and maddening darkness.

The game has received overwhelming support from players, pushing it to the top trending title worldwide on YouTube over Halloween weekend, and seeing more players immersing themselves in the dark and sodden world of Bramble through the demo each day.

Take on the role of Olle, a young but brave boy, called by fate to adventure through the unsettling yet stunning environments of Bramble to rescue his sister from the clutches of beasts.

Dwarfed by the sprawling world around him, navigate a sinister world of monstrous beasts and the contagious dark of the woods. Decipher friend from foe on a hair-raising journey of suspense and survival… you can save your sister, but can you save yourself?

Key Features:

Traverse the sinister world of Bramble on an emotional journey to find your sister.

Unravel dark secrets and discover what lurks in the depths of your mind as you fight for courage.

Beautiful art encapsulating story-driven gameplay with immersive cinematic moments.

Encounter mythical creatures such as Näcken, the Skogsra, trolls, gnomes and more.

Explore a sprawling landscape of tremendous heights and plunging depths inspired by Nordic nature.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles