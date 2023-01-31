The Last of US HBO TV Series Episode 3 Grows to 6.4 Million Viewers on Premiere Night - News

The Last of Us HBO TV series has been a huge hit for HBO and Naughty Dog with each episode having seen a growth in the number of viewers on premiere night.

The first episode had 4.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, while the second episode saw an increase of 22 percent to 5.7 million viewers.

The third episode in its premiere night saw 6.4 million viewers, announced HBO. This is up 12 percent from the second episode and up 37 percent from the first episode.

The first two episodes are averaging 21.3 million viewers, which is currently the second most popular series on HBO. Only House of Dragon has had more viewers per episode with an average of 29 million.

Following the early success the HBO TV series has been renewed for a second season.

New episodes of The Last of Us TV series debut on Sundays at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. The finale will premiere on March 12.

