Fire Emblem Engage Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts

posted 4 hours ago

Fire Emblem Engage (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 3, 2023, which ended January 22, 2023.

FIFA 23 (PS5) is up one spot to second place, while the PlayStation 4 version dropped two spots to third place. The Switch version is up one spot to fifth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) fell from second to sixth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in seventh place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, while there were two for the PlayStation 5 and two for the PlayStation 4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 3, 2023:

Fire Emblem Engage (NS)* - NEW FIFA 23 (PS5) FIFA 23 (PS4) Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) FIFA 23 (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Pokémon Violet (NS)*

*Retail sales only

