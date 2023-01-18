Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Ships 5 Million, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Top 10 Million - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has shipped over five million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from four million units shipped on August 23, 2022, three million units shipped on July 13, 2022, and two million units shipped on July 5, 2022.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30, 2022.

Capcom also announced Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has shipped over 10 million units worldwide.

We're thrilled to share that Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak has sold more than 5 million units worldwide across Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam! Thanks for your support!



To celebrate, we'll be sharing a commemorative in-game item pack. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/BrSljoDzQ8 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 18, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles