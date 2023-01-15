The Callisto Protocol Reportedly Missed Sales Expectations - Sales

It appears The Callisto Protocol has missed the sales expectations of publisher KRAFTON and developer Striking Distance Studios, according to a report from K-Odyssey.

The report says the game cost 200 billion won (or about $162 million USD) to developer over a period of about three years. This figure does not include marketing.

KRAFTON had expected the game to sell five million units, according to the report. However, it appears the game will be missing this target by a large amount.

Samsung Securities has lowered its sale forecast to two million and says even at the new forecast won't be easy to reach this year. Korea Investment & Securities lowered its forecast from four million to 2.1 million.

VGChartz' Paul Broussard in his review of The Callisto Protocol gave the game a 6.5/10 and says it "has some incredible potential, but could really benefit from more polish and a refocusing of priorities. The combat, when it’s clicking, is genuinely fantastic for a more action-driven horror title. But much of what is built around that combat lets it down: the pacing and atmosphere are largely non-existent; the level design, UI, and checkpoint system are very player-unfriendly; and there just aren’t enough set pieces and gameplay diversions to prevent the combat from getting somewhat repetitive by the game’s end."

