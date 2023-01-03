Game Freak to Release 3DS Game Pocket Card Jockey on Apple Arcade - News

Developer Game Freak, best known for developing the Pokémon games, announced it will release its 3DS game, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, on iOS. It will first release on Apple Arcade later this month on Friday, January 20.

The game mashes up horse racing and solitaire. It first released for the 3DS in Japan in 2013, followed by a release in the west in 2016.

Read details on the game below:

Pocket Card Jockey originally released to great acclaim on the Nintendo 3DS, and while the basic rules are the same, the racing segments have been reborn in glorious 3D. Players will jockey their way to victory by clearing cards with sequential numbers in quick succession. The more cards they clear, the better their horse’s mood will be — which in turn helps them charge energy during races. The position of their horse on the track determines the difficulty of their solitaire rounds. There are also special cards that can be picked up if they run over them while racing.

These cards provide a variety of benefits, including levelling up their horse, learning new skills, or improving their performance in a race. Once their steed is fully charged and in the homestretch, they will then have to sprint their hearts out to secure victory. As players prepare for future races, they’ll be able to take the beloved steeds they’ve grown on the racetrack and pair them up on the farm. The foal they produce will inherit their abilities and become their new partner on the racecourse. Breed generation after generation of racehorses in the quest to conquer all the biggest, most prestigious races in the world.

