System Shock Remake Targeting March Release - News

/ 374 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Following multiple delays, developer Nightdive Studios in an update on Kickstarter has announced the remake of System Shock is now targeting a March release window.

"As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed," reads the update from Nightdive Studios.

"The scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support - the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine."

Prime Matter a year ago announced it will be publishing the science-fiction first-person action adventure game remake of System Shock. The game will launch for consoles and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles