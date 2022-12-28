Elden Ring Shoots Up to 2nd Place on the Steam Charts for Christmas Week - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 51, 2022, which ended December 25, 2022.

Elden Ring was one of several titles to re-enter the top 10 this week as it took second place. Cyberpunk 2077 came in eighth place and Ready or Not took 10th place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in third place, while the Vault Edition is up three spots to seventh place.

High On Life in its second week fell from second to fourth place. God of War is up one spot to fifth place. FIFA 23 fell two spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II High On Life God of War FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Vault Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Read or Not

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

